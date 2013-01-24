Home
    LongLife EcoVision

    car headlight bulb

    12362LLECOC1
    Drive with care
      LongLife EcoVision car headlight bulb

      12362LLECOC1

      Drive with care

      Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

        LongLife EcoVision

        LongLife EcoVision

        car headlight bulb

        Drive with care

        Higher lifetime, less replacement

        • Type of lamp: H11
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 55 W
        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        High-quality filament design to minimise maintenance

        High-quality filament design to minimise maintenance

        With Philips LongLife EcoVision, you need significantly fewer lamp replacements. This makes them the ideal lamp for high-voltage cars.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Less waste thanks to fewer replacements

        It is the right choice for drivers looking for an environmentally friendly lighting solution.

        Philips are the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900370744
          EAN1
          8727900361940
          Packaging type
          CP

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 1500 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1350 ±10%  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3100 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12362LLECOC1
          Ordering code
          36194030

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1.5  kg
          Height
          20  cm
          Length
          26.1  cm
          Width
          20.6  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H11
          Application
          • High beam
          • Front fog light
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H11 LongLife EcoVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          LongLife EcoVision
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PGJ19-2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Gross weight per piece
          • 30  g
          • 46  g
          Height
          9  cm
          Length
          4.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          22  g
          Width
          3.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          Higher lifetime

