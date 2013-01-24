Home
    12961XVPB2
      Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits

        Striking brightness for extra safety

        The best blend of high performance and lifetime

        • Type of lamp: W5W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 5 W

        See and be seen for your safety

        With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy brighter light. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions.

        Durable high-performance bulb

        The rigorous testing and high-standard production ensures that Philips signalling bulbs provide good lifetime for reliable service.

        Cool light to match the beam of your headlights

        Having different colours in the headlight and position light is a thing of the past. With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you can bring the same whiter look into the signalling bulbs as you enjoy from your high-performance headlights.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          W5W
          Range
          X-tremeVision Pro150
          Application
          • Interior
          • Position light
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          W5W 12961 XVP 12 V B2
          Base
          W 2.1 x D 9.5

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          3,300 K
          Lumens
          50 ±20%

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1,500 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12961XVPB2
          Ordering code
          00563230

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B2
          EAN1
          8719018005632
          EAN3
          8719018005649

        • Packed product information

          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          6.7  cm
          Width
          2.7  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          14.0  cm
          Length
          15.6  cm
          Width
          14.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.221  kg

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Brighter light

