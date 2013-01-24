Home
    RacingVision

    car headlight bulb

    12972RVS2
      Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

      Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you'll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience. See all benefits

        Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

        Take your lights and your driving to the limit

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 55 W

        See further and react faster with up to 150% more brightness

        When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.

        One of the brightest bulbs for excellent light performance

        With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.

        Brighter light for sporting drivers

        Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.

        Brighter lights mean no surprises and enhanced control

        When driving at higher speeds on poorly lit country roads, you rely on the performance of your headlights. When you're faced with an unexpected danger, reaction time is everything. Even split seconds can make a crucial difference to your safety. The superior beam performance of the Philips RacingVision headlamp helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you're facing.

        Improved light contrast for a safer, more exciting drive

        Visual skills are pushed to the limit when you are driving at night. In low-light conditions, or when you are experiencing glare from other vehicles, your ability to contrast between objects is significantly reduced. This makes it harder to spot obstacles, such as a pedestrian on the road. The specific colour temperature in Philips RacingVision headlights (available in H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the distance. That makes you a safer road user. And with your limits increased, driving after dark is now a more exciting experience.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        We produce best-in-class Philips products in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Strong road-legal headlights for darker conditions

        Driving in winter is a challenge. But passionate drivers like to be tested. During those harsh winter months, you need to know your headlights are up to the job. Just as you would adapt to wintery roads by choosing winter tyres, so you should demand the best visibility when driving in these darker, more dangerous conditions. Philips RacingVision headlamps give you more control in the toughest conditions, so you can worry less about the road and enjoy every ride.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H7
          Range
          RacingVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          H7 RacingVision
          Base
          PX26d

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12972RVS2
          Ordering code
          00024828

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018000248
          EAN3
          8719018000255
          Packaging type
          S2

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          15  g
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Length
          11  cm
          Width
          4.7  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          13.6  cm
          Length
          29  cm
          Width
          12  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.35  kg

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Enjoy your passion

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          200 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1500  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3500 K

