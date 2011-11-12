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Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12972XVB1

2.7

| (106) Reviews

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road-legal use.

See all benefits

Boosts your vision on the road

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

Based on a unique product design, X-tremeVision offers the ultimate bright light on the road

Greater driving comfort and safety

X-tremeVision gives you a faster reaction time thanks to earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Complies with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

X-tremeVision is fully compliant with ECE for road-legal use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

106

Reviews

12/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

dont need xenon anymore

this lamp is better than the x-treme power which outruns all rivals. the only thing is that maybe they fade after 2-3 years of use as the x-treme power, but who cares?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/06/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Je krijgt wat ze beloven!

Doordat ik in het buitengebied woon, waarbij zeer veel wild loopt, was ik op zoek naar een lamp met meer licht. De Phillips doen wat ze beloven, en in de praktijk meer dan tevreden. Levensduur: het 1 ste zetje gekocht in oktober 2013, en nu na 8 mnd later is de 1ste lamp kapot, met 25.000 km gereden te hebben. Ik heb nu een 2 de set besteld, maar even rondkijken op internet is zeker de moeite waard.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

02/01/2014

Nederland

Nederland

lampen geven goed licht.

Hallo, Heb de extreme h7 nu 7 maanden in mijn volvo V70 en rij dag en nacht met licht aan. lampen geven net zo veel licht als toen mijn garage ze heeft ingebouwd. Ik rijd 15.000 km per jaar. Ben er dus tevreden mee. Gr Leon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

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