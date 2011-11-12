2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972XVB1
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road-legal use.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
Based on a unique product design, X-tremeVision offers the ultimate bright light on the road
X-tremeVision gives you a faster reaction time thanks to earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
X-tremeVision is fully compliant with ECE for road-legal use.
2.7
of 5
106
Reviews
dkaragiorgos
12/11/2011
United Kingdom
dont need xenon anymore
this lamp is better than the x-treme power which outruns all rivals. the only thing is that maybe they fade after 2-3 years of use as the x-treme power, but who cares?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Annieee1
18/06/2014
Nederland
Je krijgt wat ze beloven!
Doordat ik in het buitengebied woon, waarbij zeer veel wild loopt, was ik op zoek naar een lamp met meer licht. De Phillips doen wat ze beloven, en in de praktijk meer dan tevreden. Levensduur: het 1 ste zetje gekocht in oktober 2013, en nu na 8 mnd later is de 1ste lamp kapot, met 25.000 km gereden te hebben. Ik heb nu een 2 de set besteld, maar even rondkijken op internet is zeker de moeite waard.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
León01
02/01/2014
Nederland
lampen geven goed licht.
Hallo, Heb de extreme h7 nu 7 maanden in mijn volvo V70 en rij dag en nacht met licht aan. lampen geven net zo veel licht als toen mijn garage ze heeft ingebouwd. Ik rijd 15.000 km per jaar. Ben er dus tevreden mee. Gr Leon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb