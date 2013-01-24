Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.