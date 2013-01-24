Home
    18952C2
      CANbus adaptor LED

Perfect electrical performance

Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7 based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings.

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7 based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings. See all benefits

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7 based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings. See all benefits

      Philips LED-CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7 based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings. See all benefits

        Perfect electrical performance

        Smooth function

        • For LED-HL [~H7]
        • Pack of: 2
        • Advanced automotive system

        Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

        Some car models have specific challenges for LED-based retrofit lamps. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues with error messages on your dashboard.

        Easy installation

        Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

        Optimal performance in all conditions

        The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          H7
          Designation
          CEA H7 18952 12V C2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Range
          LED CANbus
          Type
          [~H7]

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Perfect electrical performance

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          18952C2
          Ordering code
          5064930

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          C2

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.