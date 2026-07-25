2 year warranty
18952C2
For LED-HL [~H7]
Pack of: 2
Advanced automotive system
Some car models have specific challenges for LED-based retrofit lamps. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues with error messages on your dashboard.
Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.
The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.