    18956C2
    Perfect electrical performance
      Perfect electrical performance

      The Philips LED-CANbus HB3/HB4 is the ideal supplement for LED HB3/HB4 and HIR2-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warnings.

      Perfect electrical performance

      Perfect electrical performance

      Perfect electrical performance

        Perfect electrical performance

        Smooth function

        • For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]
        • Pack of: 2
        • Advanced automotive system

        Ensure performance for LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]

        Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning despite any electrical issues. They solve possible issues related to error messages on your dashboard or flickering LEDs.

        Easy installation

        Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

        Optimal performance in all conditions

        The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          HB3/HB4/HIR2
          Designation
          12178C2
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Type
          [~HB3]
          Range
          LED CANbus

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Perfect electrical performance

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12178C2
          Ordering code
          5068794

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          C2
          EAN1
          8719018050687
          EAN3
          8719018004987

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          4

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

