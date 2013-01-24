Home
        Maximum road safety and style

        • Type of lamp: 21 W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 21 W
        LED warning canceller

        LED warning canceller

        In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Green Specifications

          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          • Pb free

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Turn indicator
          Range
          LED CANbus
          Type
          [~21 W]
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          39587730

