2 year warranty
Discontinued
Elegant HD display offers great value
With its elegant design, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite, the 192E2 HD display is a great choice for all your needs
18.5'' w (47 cm) E-line
HD
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.
Touch controls are intelligent, touch-sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons to allow users to adjust the monitor to their requirements. Responding to the lightest touch, Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
4.3
of 5
15
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
petrex
16/10/2011
Nederland
Voor het geld een zeer goede koop.
Mooi beeldscherm, zeer hoge kwaliteit, bediening van de tiptoetsen laat te wensen over; reageren soms niet of nauwelijks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 222E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch
Snorrewim
12/10/2011
Nederland
Vanwege design, kwaliteit en prijs was keuze snel gemaakt.
Op zoek naar een dergelijk formaat monitor in een, voor mij, acceptabele prijsklasse, kwam ik al snel bij de 243E terecht. Indruk in showroom, design en beeldkwaliteit, direct goed. Vanaf 25 juli 2011 in gebruik en tot op heden geen klachten. Het beeld is rustig aan de ogen, bediening simpel en voor mij, vanwege de grootte, vooral erg prettig bij gebruik van Video- en Audio editing software. Wat levensduur betreft, dat is, zoals altijd... afwachten!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch
San19
11/10/2011
Nederland
Dit scherm bied uitstekend kwaliteit
Ik heb dit scherm nu al een jaar. Heb pas mijn mediaspeler erop aangesloten waarbij ik hd films kan afspelen. Het ziet er hartstikke goed uit. Beeld is scherp en alles ziet er goed uit. Alleen jammer dat er geen hoofdtelefoon aansluiting op zit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192E2SB LCD monitor with Touch Control
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 192E2SB LCD monitor with Touch Control