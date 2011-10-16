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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Touch Control

192E2SB/00

4.3

| (15) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Elegant HD display offers great value

With its elegant design, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite, the 192E2 HD display is a great choice for all your needs

See all benefits

Elegant HD display offers great value

  • 18.5'' w (47 cm) E-line

  • HD

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.

Modern Touch controls

Touch controls are intelligent, touch-sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons to allow users to adjust the monitor to their requirements. Responding to the lightest touch, Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

15

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

2
1

16/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Voor het geld een zeer goede koop.

Mooi beeldscherm, zeer hoge kwaliteit, bediening van de tiptoetsen laat te wensen over; reageren soms niet of nauwelijks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 222E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch

12/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Vanwege design, kwaliteit en prijs was keuze snel gemaakt.

Op zoek naar een dergelijk formaat monitor in een, voor mij, acceptabele prijsklasse, kwam ik al snel bij de 243E terecht. Indruk in showroom, design en beeldkwaliteit, direct goed. Vanaf 25 juli 2011 in gebruik en tot op heden geen klachten. Het beeld is rustig aan de ogen, bediening simpel en voor mij, vanwege de grootte, vooral erg prettig bij gebruik van Video- en Audio editing software. Wat levensduur betreft, dat is, zoals altijd... afwachten!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243E2SB LCD monitor with SmartTouch

11/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Dit scherm bied uitstekend kwaliteit

Ik heb dit scherm nu al een jaar. Heb pas mijn mediaspeler erop aangesloten waarbij ik hd films kan afspelen. Het ziet er hartstikke goed uit. Beeld is scherp en alles ziet er goed uit. Alleen jammer dat er geen hoofdtelefoon aansluiting op zit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192E2SB LCD monitor with Touch Control

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 192E2SB LCD monitor with Touch Control

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