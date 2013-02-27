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  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LED monitor

196V3LAB/00

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 18.5"/47 cm

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

SmartContrast 10,000,000:1 for incredibly rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.

Attractive slim, glossy design

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

3

27/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great design & performance in cheap

This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

fantastische LED - monitor

Wederom een hoogwaardig Philips produkt wat alle toetsen der kritiek moeiteloos doorstaat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor

17/11/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Klasse Monitor

Toller Monitor, Lautsprecher könnten besser sein. Nicht für Spiele oder Musik, normale Anwendungen reichen sie aber.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor

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