Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
18.5"/47 cm
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
MUSU123
27/02/2013
United Kingdom
Great design & performance in cheap
This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Frits53
20/05/2012
Nederland
fantastische LED - monitor
Wederom een hoogwaardig Philips produkt wat alle toetsen der kritiek moeiteloos doorstaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Stodo
17/11/2018
Deutschland
Klasse Monitor
Toller Monitor, Lautsprecher könnten besser sein. Nicht für Spiele oder Musik, normale Anwendungen reichen sie aber.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor