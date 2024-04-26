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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor with LED backlight
Discontinued
Support
196V4LSB2/00
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All (2)
Monitors pixel defect policy
I forgot my PIN for Theft Deterrence Function. What can I do?
Always appear text "SmartImage On/Off" mode(a vertical line move) on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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