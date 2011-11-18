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2 year warranty
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Monitors
All series
Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
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19S4LAB/00
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Monitors pixel defect policy
Can I change the color setting of my monitor?
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
What does the recommended refresh rate for LCD monitor?
How should I clean the LCD surface?
Always appear text "SmartImage On/Off" mode(a vertical line move) on screen
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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