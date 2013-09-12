Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
marcelde
12/09/2013
België
Tres tres bon moniteur
Rien a redire pour le momment Image exellente temp de reponse formidable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
AlessandroD
02/09/2013
Italia
Lo uso casa anche per il lavoro, sono un disegnatore, e mi trovo molto bene.
Rapporto qualita' prezzo, ottime, sono un disegnatore, la qualita', grafica e' buona, logicamente le dimensioni per il mio lavoro sono piccole, mi serviva un secondo monitor anche per altri motivi, ma in generale va' bene !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED
seb08
29/07/2013
France
Excellente qualité d'image.
Très bon rapport qualité/prix. Il s'adapte très facilement à la résolution optimale. Menu facilement accessible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED