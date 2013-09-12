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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4LSB/00

4.3

| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Small footprint saves space

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3
1

12/09/2013

België

België

Tres tres bon moniteur

Rien a redire pour le momment Image exellente temp de reponse formidable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

02/09/2013

Italia

Italia

Lo uso casa anche per il lavoro, sono un disegnatore, e mi trovo molto bene.

Rapporto qualita' prezzo, ottime, sono un disegnatore, la qualita', grafica e' buona, logicamente le dimensioni per il mio lavoro sono piccole, mi serviva un secondo monitor anche per altri motivi, ma in generale va' bene !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED

29/07/2013

France

France

Excellente qualité d'image.

Très bon rapport qualité/prix. Il s'adapte très facilement à la résolution optimale. Menu facilement accessible.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

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