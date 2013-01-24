Home
    LCD monitor

    203V5LSB26/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Great LED images in vivid colours
      LCD monitor

      203V5LSB26/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility.

      LCD monitor

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility. It's a great choice! See all benefits

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility. It's a great choice! See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility. It's a great choice! See all benefits

        LCD monitor

        Great LED images in vivid colours

        • V Line
        • 20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)

        LED technology for vivid colours

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        Mercury Free eco-friendly display

        Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          TFT-LCD
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          19.5 inch / 49.5 cm
          Effective viewing area
          433.9 (H) x 236.3 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1600 x 900 @ 60 Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          600:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.26 x 0.26 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 90º (H)/50º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          VGA (Analogue)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green

        • Convenience

          User convenience
          Power On/Off
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 7
          • Windows 8

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -3/10  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          14.52 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          465 x 345 x 170  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          465 x 285 x 48  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          503 x 350 x 109  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          2.33  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.03  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          3.23  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • BSMI
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • GOST
          • SEMKO
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • cETLus
          • WEEE

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          VGA, Power
          User Documentation
          Yes

