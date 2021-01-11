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Discontinued

LCD monitor

203V5LSB26/10

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility. It's a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/01/2021

Nederland

Nederland

De heer E Jong

Ik ben tevreden over de kwaliteit van beeldscherm type 203V

Pros

breed beeld, goede scherpte

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2020-01-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2020-01-11

15/05/2014

Italia

Italia

Prodotto che rispecchia esattamente le caratteristiche esposte prima dell'acquisto.

Il monitor ha le qualità e le caratteristiche che cercavo: ottimo design (ottimo disegno dell'attacco cavi sia per la comodità di inserimento che per l'ingombro), ottime performances, ingombri ridotti. La qualità dell'immagine è ottima, inoltre il software permette molte regolazioni a proprio piacimento.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD

29/07/2019

Portugal

Portugal

Excelente

Muito bom, luminosidade excelente e bonito design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD

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