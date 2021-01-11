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Discontinued
203V5LSB26/10
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount give your workspace flexibility. It's a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5"/49.5 cm diag.)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
E J Jong
11/01/2021
Nederland
De heer E Jong
Ik ben tevreden over de kwaliteit van beeldscherm type 203V
Pros
breed beeld, goede scherpte
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2020-01-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2020-01-11
PaoloIdeo
15/05/2014
Italia
Prodotto che rispecchia esattamente le caratteristiche esposte prima dell'acquisto.
Il monitor ha le qualità e le caratteristiche che cercavo: ottimo design (ottimo disegno dell'attacco cavi sia per la comodità di inserimento che per l'ingombro), ottime performances, ingombri ridotti. La qualità dell'immagine è ottima, inoltre il software permette molte regolazioni a proprio piacimento.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD
Fontinha
29/07/2019
Portugal
Excelente
Muito bom, luminosidade excelente e bonito design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 203V5LSB26 Monitor LCD