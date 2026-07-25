2 year warranty
Discontinued
220P4LPYEB/00
P Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680 x 1050
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
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