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Discontinued

LCD monitor

221B8LHEB/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.

See all benefits

for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that's gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display's colours and zoom levels, which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great monitor

Bought on basis of brand reputation and others reviews of the product. Great monitor, easy to set up (just needed adaptor for HDMI to fit Mac Pro, already had one). Very happy with the screen resolution for photo editing, spreadsheet etc, as well as the overall features and system management.

Pros

Resolution and brand

Cons

MacPro adaptor needed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LHEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LHEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-19

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.