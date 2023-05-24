Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
221B8LJEB/00
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.
B Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
3.8
of 5
29
Reviews
fredthegoat
24/05/2023
United Kingdom
Philips employee
wowzers!
[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help
Pros
everything
Cons
no rizz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
HermanvM
29/05/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prrima scherm
Het scherm werkt perfect als thuiswerplek, maar ook Netflixen kan goed. Formaat is prima. kwaliteit erg goed. Het scherm kan in hoogte versteld worden, maar ook worden gekanteld
Pros
Mooi beeld, goed formaat
Cons
LCD ipv LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-29
Mar4374
22/03/2018
Nederland
Een geweldig geluid
Een mooi product met een geweldig geluid. Aansluitingen/ installeren was zo gedaan. Wat niet te zien was aan de verkoop plaatjes is dat de aansluitingen zoals HDMI kabels in recess van apparaat zitten dus HDMI stekker steekt niet achter uit het apparaat, alleen de kabel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.