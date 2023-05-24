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Discontinued

LCD monitor

221B8LJEB/00

3.8

| (29) Reviews

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.

See all benefits

for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

29

Reviews

24/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

wowzers!

[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help

Pros

everything

Cons

no rizz

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

29/05/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Prrima scherm

Het scherm werkt perfect als thuiswerplek, maar ook Netflixen kan goed. Formaat is prima. kwaliteit erg goed. Het scherm kan in hoogte versteld worden, maar ook worden gekanteld

Pros

Mooi beeld, goed formaat

Cons

LCD ipv LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-29

22/03/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Een geweldig geluid

Een mooi product met een geweldig geluid. Aansluitingen/ installeren was zo gedaan. Wat niet te zien was aan de verkoop plaatjes is dat de aansluitingen zoals HDMI kabels in recess van apparaat zitten dus HDMI stekker steekt niet achter uit het apparaat, alleen de kabel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake SoundBar-luidspreker

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.