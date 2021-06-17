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Discontinued

LCD monitor

221S8LDAB/00

4.8

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Reliable and essential

Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes and increase your productivity.

See all benefits

for business efficiency

Reliable and essential

  • S Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/06/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Philips Monitor LCD

Ich hatte mehrere Monitore in Betracht, ich habe mich für den Philips entschieden und habe es nicht bereut. Ein tolles Gerät, sehr gute Einstellung brillantes Bild, tolle Lautsprecher einfach sehr gut.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-17

01/01/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top-Monitor, weniger Stromverbrauch, klasse Bild,

Ich war anfangs skeptisch, aber der Monitor hat mich voll und ganz überzeugt, fährt superschnell hoch, hat einfach ein klasse Bild. verbraucht sehr wenig Strom, hat sehr gute Lautsprecher...Daumen hoch TOP Monitor

Pros

wenig Energieverbrauch, kontrastreiches Bild

Cons

keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-12-01

02/04/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Das Gerät erfüllt alle meine Erwartungen

Die Darstellung ist klar und kontrastreich mit guter Farbdarstellung. Die Mikrofone haben einen guten Klang.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-02

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.