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Discontinued
221S8LDAB/00
Reliable and essential
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes and increase your productivity.
S Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hackebeil
17/06/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Philips Monitor LCD
Ich hatte mehrere Monitore in Betracht, ich habe mich für den Philips entschieden und habe es nicht bereut. Ein tolles Gerät, sehr gute Einstellung brillantes Bild, tolle Lautsprecher einfach sehr gut.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-17
tinamädel
01/01/2021
Deutschland
Top-Monitor, weniger Stromverbrauch, klasse Bild,
Ich war anfangs skeptisch, aber der Monitor hat mich voll und ganz überzeugt, fährt superschnell hoch, hat einfach ein klasse Bild. verbraucht sehr wenig Strom, hat sehr gute Lautsprecher...Daumen hoch TOP Monitor
Pros
wenig Energieverbrauch, kontrastreiches Bild
Cons
keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-12-01
weißnicht
02/04/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Das Gerät erfüllt alle meine Erwartungen
Die Darstellung ist klar und kontrastreich mit guter Farbdarstellung. Die Mikrofone haben einen guten Klang.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221S8LDAB LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-02
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.