    LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    222B1TC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A durable, anti-glare touchscreen for flexible use, with articulating stand to angle as you need. Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) offers a slimmer look, superior touch sensitivity for quick response, outstanding and clearer visibility. See all benefits

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A durable, anti-glare touchscreen for flexible use, with articulating stand to angle as you need. Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) offers a slimmer look, superior touch sensitivity for quick response, outstanding and clearer visibility. See all benefits

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A durable, anti-glare touchscreen for flexible use, with articulating stand to angle as you need. Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) offers a slimmer look, superior touch sensitivity for quick response, outstanding and clearer visibility. See all benefits

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A durable, anti-glare touchscreen for flexible use, with articulating stand to angle as you need. Advanced In-Cell Touch (AIT) offers a slimmer look, superior touch sensitivity for quick response, outstanding and clearer visibility. See all benefits

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        • B Line
        • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

        SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

        This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

        HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

        An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

        DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

        DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        SmartStand with adjustable angles, boosts productivity

        Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z-type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enables you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control or recline it backwards, making it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications when required.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          21.5 inch/54.6 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          476.06 (H) x 267.79 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Maximum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
          Pixel Density
          102 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          50,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.24795 x 0.24795 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Colour gamut (typical)
          NTSC 85%*, sRGB 102%*, Adobe RGB 84%*
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          VGA: 30 - 85 kHz (H)/48 - 60 Hz (V); HDMI/DP: 30 - 85 kHz (H)/48 - 75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes
          EasyRead
          Yes
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes
          Adaptive sync
          Yes

        • Touch

          Touch technology
          Self capacitive
          Touch points
          10 points
          Touch method
          Finger
          Touch interface
          USB
          Touch active area
          476.06 mm (H) x 267.79 mm (V)
          Operating system
          Windows 10
          Palm rejection area
          >= 30 x 30 mm

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DisplayPort 1.2
          • HDMI 1.4
          USB:
          USB 3.2 x 1 (Upstream); USB 3.2 x 3 (Downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          2 W x 2
          User convenience
          • SmartImage
          • Input
          • Brightness
          • Menu
          • Power On/Off
          Control software
          SmartControl
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5–90  degree
          Folding angle
          0–70 degrees
          Height adjustment
          184 (Horizontal), 85 (Vertical)  mm

        • Power

          ECO mode
          10.5 W (typ.)
          On mode
          13.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
          Standby mode
          0.3 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          Zero watts with Zero switch
          Energy Label Class
          E
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Internal
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (max height)
          489 x 384 x 227  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          489 x 294 x 52  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          585 x 400 x 138  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          6.13  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.79  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          8.27  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF (demonstrated)
          70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • EPEAT*
          • TCO Certified Edge
          • RoHS
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %
          Specific Substances
          • PVC/BFR free housing
          • Mercury free

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CB
          • SEMKO
          • TUV/GS
          • TUV Ergo
          • CU-EAC
          • EAEU RoHS
          • CE Mark
          • ICES-003
          • FCC Class B
          • TUV Eye Comfort certified

        • Cabinet

          Front bezel
          Black
          Rear cover
          Black
          Foot
          Black
          Finish
          Texture

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          HDMI cable, DP cable, USB-A to B cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
            • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
            • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
            • Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
            • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
            • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.