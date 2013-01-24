Home
    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    223V5LHSB2/00
    • Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/223v5lhsb2_00/223v5lhsb2_00_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

      223V5LHSB2/00
      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice! See all benefits

        Great LED images in vivid colours

        • V Line
        • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        LED technology for vivid colours

        White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

        Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

        SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

        Mercury Free eco-friendly display

        Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          TFT-LCD
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          21.5 inch/54.6 cm
          Effective viewing area
          476.64 (H) x 268.11 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5  ms
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          SmartContrast
          10,000,000:1
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          600:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.248 x 0.248 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 90º (H)/65º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
          • VGA (Analogue)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green

        • Convenience

          User convenience
          • Auto/Down
          • 4:3 Wide/Up
          • Brightness/Back
          • Menu/OK
          • Power On/Off
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          • Greek
          • Traditional Chinese
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 7
          • Windows 8

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          15.3 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W
          Off mode
          0.5 W
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          503 x 376 x 213  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          503 x 316 x 50  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          555 x 414 x 107  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          2.61  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.35  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          3.87  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • BSMI
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • SEMKO
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • cETLus
          • EAC
          • INMETRO

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          yes
          Cables
          VGA, Power
          User Documentation
          yes

