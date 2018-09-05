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Discontinued
223V5LHSB2/00
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
3.4
of 5
22
Reviews
Fsurfer
05/09/2018
United Kingdom
Using 2 connected to my Acer Laptop
Plug and play, using one connected through on-board HDMI and the second through a USB 3 to HDMI adaptor. Laptop running Win 8 recognises both - set at 1920 x 1080. No fussing around with settings Versatile, nice color with a viewing angle a tad more than spec 90º (H)/65º (V)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Vogelwaarde
27/08/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
mooi helder beeldscherm
Dit is een mooi en helder beeldscherm voor een betaalbare prijs . Gemakkelijk aansluiten en alles werkte gelijk naar behoren . Ik ben er dik tevreden mee.
Pros
mooi beeld
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-07-27
Kat86
11/08/2020
Deutschland
Top
Als Monitor für den Gebrauch zum Laptop-anschließen ist er top. Klein und kompakt aber starke Leistung.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-11