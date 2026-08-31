Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
223V7QHSB/00
Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.
V Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse