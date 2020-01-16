Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
223V7QSB/00
Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.
V Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
4.0
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Lemgo68
16/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
1st class pc monitor
It looks good on my work desk great depth of colour easy to set up.photos and graphics look great on this monitor
Pros
Very good price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-12-16
Legolas_006
19/10/2021
España
Verified buyer
El monitor funciona perfectamente
Le doy 5 estrellas porque es un monitor que cumple con todo lo que se le puede pedir. Nunca falla y la configuración que permite realizar en la imagen es muy buena. Hecho en falta tener más de un conector HDMI pero muy contento igualmente.
Pros
Buena resolución por buen precio
Cons
Una sola entrada HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QSB Monitor LCD Full HD
Date of Use 2021-04-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QSB Monitor LCD Full HD
Date of Use 2021-04-19
merovingio
06/03/2018
Italia
ottimo monitor da 27 pollici, qualità discreta e prezzo non elevato.
ottimo monitor da 27 pollici, qualità discreta e prezzo non elevato.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Monitor LCD Full HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Monitor LCD Full HD
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse