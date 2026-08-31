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Discontinued

LCD monitor

226V6QSB6/00

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy crisp, vivid images on this slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast, which ensures rich and bright images, it's a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080)

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Low power consumption saves energy bills

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