    Remote Control

    22AV1104/10
    • Special Hospitality Remote Control Special Hospitality Remote Control Special Hospitality Remote Control
      -{discount-value}

      Remote Control

      22AV1104/10

      Special Hospitality Remote Control

      Our Remote Control for Pro and Pro+ range is fully in line with the 08-09 Hospitality TV design. With a stylish design, low battery detection and anti-theft lock, this Remote Control supports your hotel staff for efficient operation.

        Special Hospitality Remote Control

        Special Hospitality Remote Control

          Special Hospitality Remote Control

            Remote Control

            Remote Control

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Special Hospitality Remote Control

            with dedicated hospitality features.

            Anti-theft lock provision for batteries

            Batteries can be locked with a screw so they cannot be taken out by the guests.

            Digital functionality

            In general there is a move towards more digital systems for TVs, therefore our Remote control already has buttons for digital TV.

            Easy to clean

            Functional stylish design instead of high gloss which means that you won't see fingerprints on the product.

            Low battery detection

            A message will appear on screen when the battery is almost empty. Battery can be changed in time by hotel staff. No hassle or irritation for your guests.

            Modern design

            Stylish design in line with our Philips 2008-2009 Hospitality TVs.

            Easy-to-use Hospitality Remote Control

            This stylish remote control is especially designed for hospitality usage. For an easy-to-use experience for the guest, the most important buttons and functions are conveniently placed on the remote. In addition, most Hospitality remote controls come with an anti-theft battery provision, a feature that contributes to efficient hotel operations.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              Remote Control

            • Dimensions

              Product dimensions (WxDxH)
              185 x 48 x 26 mm

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Remote Control

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

