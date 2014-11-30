2 year warranty
Discontinued
231TE4LB/00
Motivo
23" (58.4 cm)
Full HD display
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A digital television tuner built into a monitor to receive and display high quality TV signals from various sources.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.
3.7
of 5
26
Reviews
Ollie74
30/11/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
tv
Good brand easy to use menu nice design good picture
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 231TE4LB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 231TE4LB LCD monitor, LED backlight
James Bont
24/05/2020
Nederland
ZEER MOOI BEELD.
Zeer mooie beeld kwaliteit en geluid.Goede kwaliteit TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Gucio
20/09/2012
Deutschland
Dieses Produkt ist sein Geld wert
Ich bin mit dem Monitor sehr zufrieden und kann ich nur weiter Empfehlen.Als einzige Manko was man verbessern Könnte ist die Stabilität zum Fuß des Monitors.Es wackelt sehr verdächtig und man hat das Gefühl dass es jeden Moment bricht.Aber da habe ich mir eine Abhilfe geschaffen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung