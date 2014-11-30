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  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

231TE4LB/00

3.7
| (26) Reviews
Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
Experience great multimedia performance on the Philips Motivo Full HD display. Combined with digital TV tuner, HDMI input and powerful sound, it's a great choice.
See all benefits

with DTV tuner

Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

  • Motivo

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology for natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in digital TV tuner for viewing TV on your PC monitor

A digital television tuner built into a monitor to receive and display high quality TV signals from various sources.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

26

Reviews

30/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

tv

Good brand easy to use menu nice design good picture

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 231TE4LB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 231TE4LB LCD monitor, LED backlight

24/05/2020

Nederland

Nederland

ZEER MOOI BEELD.

Zeer mooie beeld kwaliteit en geluid.Goede kwaliteit TV.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

20/09/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Produkt ist sein Geld wert

Ich bin mit dem Monitor sehr zufrieden und kann ich nur weiter Empfehlen.Als einzige Manko was man verbessern Könnte ist die Stabilität zum Fuß des Monitors.Es wackelt sehr verdächtig und man hat das Gefühl dass es jeden Moment bricht.Aber da habe ich mir eine Abhilfe geschaffen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE4LB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

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