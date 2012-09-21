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Discontinued

LED monitor

236V3LSB/00

4.5

| (15) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensure rich, bright images make it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

SmartContrast 10,000,000:1 for incredibly rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.

16:9 Full HD display for the best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

15

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

21/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips led monitor 236v3lsb

VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

hij doet het perfect in alle opzichten

perfect scherm met een zeer helder beeld, ook de grootte is voor mij ideaal,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed product

Ik ben zeer tevreden over dit product. De heldere beeld kwaliteit en het lage energie verbruik spreekt mij zeer aan. Het is voor mij een plezier om voor dit beeldscherm te zitten en te werken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor

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