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All series

  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

236V4LAB/00

4.1
| (23) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Powerful sound with 2 x 2 watts RMS speakers

Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

23

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

1

02/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

20/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A perfect monitor

On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

26/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Overall

Bright Sharp picture, and a nice simple design Good value speaskers very tinny.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

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