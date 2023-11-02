2 year warranty
Discontinued
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
4.1
of 5
23
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Miki iz Nisa
02/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great
10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
JamesB
20/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A perfect monitor
On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Pag3s
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Overall
Bright Sharp picture, and a nice simple design Good value speaskers very tinny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight