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Now 15% discount on all TV's
240B7QPJEB/01
Crisp views, efficient performance
The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
24 (24.1"/61.1 cm diag.)
1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height-adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multiple connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high-resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensure that you can have super-speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JanUitDeventer
17/04/2018
Nederland
Perfect beeldscherm
Uitstekend beeldscherm. Nu een aantal maanden in gebruik. Een aanrader.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-monitor met PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-monitor met PowerSensor
Juhu1
03/06/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Super Monitor
Der beste Monitor den ich je hatte. Ich würde ihn sofort wieder kaufen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor
otto52
20/03/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Praktisch, handlich, kompakt
Der Barttrimmer arbeitet sehr genau, ist gut einstellbar und liegt gut in der Hand. Hinzu kommt das kleine Packmaß (man muss auch kein Zubehör mitnehmen, wenn's auf Reisen geht). Über Akku-Laufzeit und Stabilität ist nach wenigen Wochen noch nichts zu sagen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 240B7QPJEB LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 240B7QPJEB LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse