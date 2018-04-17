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BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

240B7QPJEB/01

4.3

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Crisp views, efficient performance

The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

See all benefits

with PowerSensor

Crisp views, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 24 (24.1"/61.1 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA)

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height-adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multiple connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high-resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensure that you can have super-speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

17/04/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Perfect beeldscherm

Uitstekend beeldscherm. Nu een aantal maanden in gebruik. Een aanrader.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-monitor met PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-monitor met PowerSensor

03/06/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Super Monitor

Der beste Monitor den ich je hatte. Ich würde ihn sofort wieder kaufen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 272B7QPJEB QHD LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor

20/03/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Praktisch, handlich, kompakt

Der Barttrimmer arbeitet sehr genau, ist gut einstellbar und liegt gut in der Hand. Hinzu kommt das kleine Packmaß (man muss auch kein Zubehör mitnehmen, wenn's auf Reisen geht). Über Akku-Laufzeit und Stabilität ist nach wenigen Wochen noch nichts zu sagen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 240B7QPJEB LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 240B7QPJEB LCD-Monitor mit PowerSensor

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Disclaimers

  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  2. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse