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  • Simply immersive
  • Simply immersive

MonitorFull HD Curved LCD monitor

241E1SCA/00

4.1

| (22) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Simply immersive

The 24" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

See all benefits

Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 24 (23.6"/59.9 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

22

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

24/04/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Lang naar uitgekeken en gevonden

Ik vind Philips op het gebied van beeldkwaliteit in al z'n facetten gewoon de beste voor mij. Niet alleen deze monitor. Zet alle merken naast elkaar en vergelijk. Voor mij voldoet Philips het meest aan mijn wensen.

Pros

Kwaliteit, Helderheid, Prijs

Cons

(Nog) geen gevonden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1SCA Gebogen Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1SCA Gebogen Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-23

01/12/2025

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Schönes Design

Diesen Monitor kann man gerne weiter empfehlen, sehr gute Verarbeitung, sehr gute Auflösung, schnell montiert, angeschlossen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2025-11-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2025-11-01

08/05/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Super Produkt

Super Produkt so soll es sein, kann man weiterempfehlen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-11-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-11-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.