2 year warranty
Simply immersive
The 24" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
24 (23.6"/59.9 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
4.1
of 5
22
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Reckovice456
24/04/2020
Nederland
Lang naar uitgekeken en gevonden
Ik vind Philips op het gebied van beeldkwaliteit in al z'n facetten gewoon de beste voor mij. Niet alleen deze monitor. Zet alle merken naast elkaar en vergelijk. Voor mij voldoet Philips het meest aan mijn wensen.
Pros
Kwaliteit, Helderheid, Prijs
Cons
(Nog) geen gevonden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1SCA Gebogen Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1SCA Gebogen Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-23
simsubellchen
01/12/2025
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Schönes Design
Diesen Monitor kann man gerne weiter empfehlen, sehr gute Verarbeitung, sehr gute Auflösung, schnell montiert, angeschlossen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2025-11-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2025-11-01
Django 001
08/05/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Super Produkt
Super Produkt so soll es sein, kann man weiterempfehlen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-11-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241E1SCA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-11-08
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.