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  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

241S4LCB/00

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Sustainable productivity
The Philips ergonomic LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC-BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
See all benefits

with energy efficient ergonomic LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 24" (61 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height-adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/07/2023

België

België

Perfect office scherm.

Ik heb er op kantoor zo eentje, en voor thuis tijdens m'n telewerk heb ik hetzelfde scherm. Het is erg goed voor de ogen, met redelijk grote letters. Ik werk er dus al enkele jaren elke dag mee, en ik kan er niet over klagen.

Pros

Goed scherm.

Cons

Geen ingebouwde luidspreker.

This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

21/06/2013

België

België

Verified buyer

uitstekende monitor, eenvoudig in gebruik en aanpasbaar aan mijn noden

Vermits ik vaak met Photoshop werk, is dit een verademing: mijn oude 15 inch monitor voldeed niet meer om het aanbrengen van fijne details, ook al omdat mijn zicht achteruit is gegaan. Ik kan nu werken op volledige schermgrootte.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

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  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.