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Discontinued
243S7EJMB/01
Reliable and essential features
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. A wide-view IPS display with SoftBlue technology is great for easy-on-the-eyes productivity. The height-adjustable, frameless display allows for tiling multiple monitors for an expanded view.
S Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multiple connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high-resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensure that you can have super-speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!
SoftBlue LED technology uses smart technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light without affecting the colour or image of the display. SoftBlue LED technology is certified by international testing organisation TUV Rheinland to reduce harmful blue light.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
3.6
of 5
7
Reviews
Repetro46
09/08/2022
Italia
Verified buyer
Philips non si smentisce mai
Prodotto ben costrito e solido Funzionamento impeccabile con scheda NVIDIA RTX 1000 Colori piacevoli e realistici Dotazione cavi completa
Pros
compatto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223S7EJMB Monitor LCD con tecnologia SoftBlue
Date of Use 2021-07-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223S7EJMB Monitor LCD con tecnologia SoftBlue
Date of Use 2021-07-09
matti157
16/02/2018
Italia
Monitor ottimo per il lavoro quotidiano e molto completo
Forse l'unico monitor a prezzo accessibile con VGA, HDMI e displayport! In più integra un comodo HUB USB a 4 porte. La qualità video è ottima, rispetto ai monitor Philips della serie V qua si è su un altro pianeta a livello di nitidezza dell'immagine e saturazione dei colori. Dovendone montare molti all'anno avrei preferito che venisse mantenuto l'aggancio rapido della base al monitor, senza le viti (vedi Philips 240S)
This review was made for 243S7EJMB Monitor LCD con tecnologia SoftBlue
This review was made for 243S7EJMB Monitor LCD con tecnologia SoftBlue
20/11/2019
Nederland
Verified buyer
Het product doet wat hij/zij moet doen.
Mijn keuze voor deze monitor was dat hij/zij is voorzien van USB-aansluitingen (zoals bij mijn vorige Dell monitor) dit vanwege de korte kabels van de randapparatuur. Ook de kwaliteit van het beeld is prachtig. Goede kwaliteit/prijs verhouding. Echter wat bleek: bij mijn Dell-monitor hoefde ik geen aparte kabel van mijn computor naar de monitor aan te leggen om de USB-aansluitingen te effectueren, dat moet wel bij de 243S. Maar dar wist ik eerst niet. Dus Philips gebeld: hoe krijg ik de USB-aansluitingen werkend? Daar moest een meer ingevoerde technicus aan te pas komen. Die kwam na twee dagen met een antwoord wat ook in de handleiding stond vermeld maar dat was geen antwoord op de vraag en toen wist hij het ook niet meer. Op de site van de concurrent vond ik het antwoord: er moest een tweede kabel van computor naar monitor (hetzelfde als een printerkabel0 en ja toen werkten de USB-aansluitingen wel. Opmerking: Philips zorg dat op uw serviceafdeling mensen zitten over de nodige productkennis beschikken of niet te beroerd zijn intern naar het juiste antwoord op zoek te gaan. Het betrof hier nog slechts een simpele vraag!!
Pros
Zie boven
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243S7EJMB LCD-monitor met SoftBlue-technologie
Date of Use 2018-10-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243S7EJMB LCD-monitor met SoftBlue-technologie
Date of Use 2018-10-20
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard