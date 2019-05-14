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Discontinued
243V5QSBA/01
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice!
V Line
23.6"/59.9 cm
The Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Ιάσων
14/05/2019
Ελλάδα
Kαι η προηγούμενή οθόνη μου ηταν Philips.
Είχα την ίδια οθόνη σε 19". Τη αλλαξα για το μέγεθος μόνο. Απλά τελεία σε ποιότητα και τιμή
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QSBA Οθόνη LCD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QSBA Οθόνη LCD
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.