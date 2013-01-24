Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LCD monitor

    243V5QSBA/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours
      -{discount-value}

      LCD monitor

      243V5QSBA/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice! See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice! See all benefits

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice! See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all home-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great LED images in vivid colours

        • V Line
        • 23.6"/59.9 cm
        MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

        MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

        Philips' MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178-degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        Mercury Free eco-friendly display

        Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          MVA
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          23.6 inch/59.9 cm
          Effective viewing area
          521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Response time (typical)
          25 (Grey to Grey)  ms
          SmartResponse (typical)
          8 (Grey to Grey) ms
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          SmartContrast
          10,000,000:1
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          3000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.272 x 0.272 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 20
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green

        • Convenience

          User convenience
          • Auto/Down
          • 4:3 Wide/Up
          • Brightness/Back
          • Menu/OK
          • Power On/Off
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Swedish
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 7
          • Windows 8

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          21.07 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          551 x 420 x 220  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          551 x 344 x 52  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          600 x 415 x 118  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          3.66  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          3.22  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          5.00  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          30,000  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 6.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • BSMI
          • CE Mark
          • cETLus
          • FCC Class B
          • GOST
          • PSB
          • SASO
          • SEMKO
          • TCO Certified
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • WEEE

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          yes
          Cables
          VGA, Power
          User Documentation
          yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.