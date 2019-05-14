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  • Energy Label Europe E
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Discontinued

LCD monitor

243V5QSBA/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast, which ensures rich, bright images, make it a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 23.6"/59.9 cm

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

The Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/05/2019

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Kαι η προηγούμενή οθόνη μου ηταν Philips.

Είχα την ίδια οθόνη σε 19". Τη αλλαξα για το μέγεθος μόνο. Απλά τελεία σε ποιότητα και τιμή

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QSBA Οθόνη LCD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5QSBA Οθόνη LCD

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Disclaimers

  1. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.