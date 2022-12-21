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LCD monitor

245E1S/00

4.1
| (28) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Simply stunning
The 24" E-Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crystal-clear Quad HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
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Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

28

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Monitor!

Excellent monitor. sharp details and great colors. i use it for programming

Pros

sharp, non exhausting, vivid colors

Cons

fixed stand with no height adjustment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

02/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A very impressive, cheap 1440p monitor

Great colors,excellent sharpness and contrast for an IPS panel. 2k resolution at 24" size produces razor-sharp images (can even be fine-tuned to some degree). I have seen two monitors of this type, neither suffers from excessive backlight bleed or uneven white/black levels (which are mentioned in other reviews). Perfect for office use. Given that Freesync is supported and variable refresh also works in G-sync compatible mode, this display can provide a pleasant gaming experience as well (not at e-sports level, of course. IPS response times pretty much rule that out.) OSD controls are sensible, buttons are physical (though they are under the bezel, not frontal).

Pros

Colors,sharpness,contrast, Freesync support, (unofficial) G-Sync compatibility

Cons

Non-VESA stand, no pivot (tilt-only). Default font size might be too small in Windows (125% is much better). Connectors at the rear face backward not down, this may not permit pushing the monitor against a wall (calls for HDMI/DP/power L-type cables)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor

16/09/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

prima philips monitor

Mooie grote monitor. Beeld bijna geheel schermvullend, slechts kleine smalle buitenrand. Geeft net wat fraaier beeld dankzij het hoge aantal pixels. Rustige kleuren.

Pros

helder rustig beeld met ruime pixeldichtheid

Cons

kan bij oudere grafische kaarten soms niet van de volle schermkapaciteit gebruik maken

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD-monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD-monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.