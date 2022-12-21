2 year warranty
E Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
4.1
of 5
28
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
mugman
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor!
Excellent monitor. sharp details and great colors. i use it for programming
Pros
sharp, non exhausting, vivid colors
Cons
fixed stand with no height adjustment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Jolaes76
02/05/2020
United Kingdom
A very impressive, cheap 1440p monitor
Great colors,excellent sharpness and contrast for an IPS panel. 2k resolution at 24" size produces razor-sharp images (can even be fine-tuned to some degree). I have seen two monitors of this type, neither suffers from excessive backlight bleed or uneven white/black levels (which are mentioned in other reviews). Perfect for office use. Given that Freesync is supported and variable refresh also works in G-sync compatible mode, this display can provide a pleasant gaming experience as well (not at e-sports level, of course. IPS response times pretty much rule that out.) OSD controls are sensible, buttons are physical (though they are under the bezel, not frontal).
Pros
Colors,sharpness,contrast, Freesync support, (unofficial) G-Sync compatibility
Cons
Non-VESA stand, no pivot (tilt-only). Default font size might be too small in Windows (125% is much better). Connectors at the rear face backward not down, this may not permit pushing the monitor against a wall (calls for HDMI/DP/power L-type cables)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Papapeet
16/09/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
prima philips monitor
Mooie grote monitor. Beeld bijna geheel schermvullend, slechts kleine smalle buitenrand. Geeft net wat fraaier beeld dankzij het hoge aantal pixels. Rustige kleuren.
Pros
helder rustig beeld met ruime pixeldichtheid
Cons
kan bij oudere grafische kaarten soms niet van de volle schermkapaciteit gebruik maken
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD-monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD-monitor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.