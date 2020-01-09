Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
246E7QDAB/00
Vivid, true-to-life colours
This brilliant wide-view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colours wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
24 (Viewable 23.6"/59.9 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
4.3
of 5
26
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Konne
09/01/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Sehr gut
Super Bild und sieht schick aus Ton. Ton ist auch akzeptabel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Date of Use 2018-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Date of Use 2018-12-09
Henor
06/02/2018
Deutschland
Schickes Gerät mit guter Bildqualität
Der Bildschirm war in 5 Minuten ausgepackt, aufgebaut und angeschlossen. Korrekturen waren nicht erforderlich. Ich habe allerdings versucht, mich im Menu zurecht zu finden. Das geht nicht gerade einfach. Das kenne ich von anderen Herstellern anders, nämlich bedienerfreundlicher. Daher gabs nur 4 Sterne für die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Trotzdem eindeutige Kaufempfehlung, weil auch der Preis passte.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
thomas120
24/11/2017
Deutschland
Top / Preis Leistung
Auspacken , Aufstellen los legen . Ich musste nichts außer der Schärfe nachstellen . Bin bis jetzt sehr zufrieden . Kaufempfehlung .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.7%
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.