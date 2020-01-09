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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

246E7QDAB/00

4.3

| (26) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Vivid, true-to-life colours

This brilliant wide-view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colours wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

See all benefits

in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colours

  • E Line

  • 24 (Viewable 23.6"/59.9 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

Superb glossy finish enhances your home decoration

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

26

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

09/01/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Sehr gut

Super Bild und sieht schick aus Ton. Ton ist auch akzeptabel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Date of Use 2018-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Date of Use 2018-12-09

06/02/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Schickes Gerät mit guter Bildqualität

Der Bildschirm war in 5 Minuten ausgepackt, aufgebaut und angeschlossen. Korrekturen waren nicht erforderlich. Ich habe allerdings versucht, mich im Menu zurecht zu finden. Das geht nicht gerade einfach. Das kenne ich von anderen Herstellern anders, nämlich bedienerfreundlicher. Daher gabs nur 4 Sterne für die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Trotzdem eindeutige Kaufempfehlung, weil auch der Preis passte.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

24/11/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top / Preis Leistung

Auspacken , Aufstellen los legen . Ich musste nichts außer der Schärfe nachstellen . Bin bis jetzt sehr zufrieden . Kaufempfehlung .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work

  2. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.7%

  8. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.