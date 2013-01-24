Home
    LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    246E9QSB/01
    Stunning colour, stylish design
      LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

      246E9QSB/01
      Stunning colour, stylish design

      The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.

        Stunning colour, stylish design

        • E Line
        • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

        Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

        Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

        "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          23.8 inch/60.5 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Pixel Density
          93 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.275 x 0.275 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage Lite
          Colour gamut (typical)
          NTSC 108%*, sRGB 129%*
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/50–76 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes
          EasyRead
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green

        • Convenience

          User convenience
          • Power On/Off
          • Menu
          • Brightness
          • Input
          • SmartImage Lite
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (75 x 75 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          13.04 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
          Standby mode
          < 0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          < 0.3 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • External
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          540 x 416 x 190  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          540 x 326 x 39  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          586 x 477 x 141  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          2.90  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.34  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          4.28  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 to 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 to 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • CU-EAC
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • BSMI
          • MEPS
          • RCM
          • VCCI
          • CB
          • cETLus
          • ICES-003
          • TUV-BAUART
          • UKRAINIAN

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black / Silver
          Finish
          Glossy

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          D-Sub cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
            • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.