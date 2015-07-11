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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
246V5LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
24" (61 cm)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
truebeliever
11/07/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The monitor is easy to setup and provides clear and sharp images.
overall impression is one of pleasing display and very adaptable for most purposes. Clean line design which goes with most surroundings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
OldRider
11/07/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The monitor is easy to setup and provides clear and sharp images.
overall impression is one of pleasing display and very adaptable for most purposes. Clean line design which goes with most surroundings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
SarahAA89
06/05/2014
United Kingdom
perfect
thank you very much philips for gave us this perfect product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite