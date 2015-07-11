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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

246V5LAB/00

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 24" (61 cm)

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The monitor is easy to setup and provides clear and sharp images.

overall impression is one of pleasing display and very adaptable for most purposes. Clean line design which goes with most surroundings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

11/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The monitor is easy to setup and provides clear and sharp images.

overall impression is one of pleasing display and very adaptable for most purposes. Clean line design which goes with most surroundings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

06/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect

thank you very much philips for gave us this perfect product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246V5LAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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