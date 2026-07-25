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Discontinued

BrillianceAMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

249C4QSB/00

Stunningly beautiful
The new Philips Blade 2 monitor with stylish, ultra slim design and wide view AMVA display is ready for brilliant performance
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Ultra Slim high performance AMVA display

Stunningly beautiful

  • Blade 2

  • 24" (61 cm)

  • Full HD display

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

SmartImage: Optimised user-friendly display experience

SmartImage: Optimised user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Stylish, ultra-slim design for modern looks

The new range of Philips monitors uses the latest new-generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than previous generations. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!

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