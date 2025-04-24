2 year warranty
24M1N3200ZS/01
Evnia 3000
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Eduard567
24/04/2025
Suisse
Farben sehr Schön.
Super für den Preis Perfekt!!! Die Fraben sind sehr schön und in Spielen sieht es unglaublich aus für den Preis. +165 Hz +Schöne Farben +Elegant +Displayport -Man könnte im Lieferumfang sagen welche version das Displa port kabel hat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD Gaming-Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD Gaming-Monitor
GeoV
05/02/2024
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijn tweede beeldscherm bij mijn Macbook Air
Fijn tweede beeldscherm bij een laptop, en zeker als games-monitor. Mooi beeld en goed contrast. Ben er blij mee. Bij gewoon computer gebruik is de tekst iets minder van kwaliteit als een Mac beeldscherm, maar zeker geen dealbreaker.
Pros
Mooie films- of games monitor, werkt goed samen als uitgebreid beeldscherm bij Macbook Air
Cons
Tekst is wat minder van kwaliteit (vergeleken met de Macbook)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD-gamemonitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD-gamemonitor
SaLGaL78
29/12/2023
Italia
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Buon FHD
[Employee of philipsglobal] Caratteristiche pannello ottime per lavoro d'ufficio e progettazione CAD. Si lavora bene anche in grafica e modellazione 3D. pLe prestazioni sono buone anche per gaming saltuario. La mancanza di speeker e l'impossibilità della regolazione in altezza si risente, però in rapporto al costo ci si adatta; buona la dotazione presente nella confezione. Rapporto Prezzo/Qualità buono.
Pros
Qualità del pannello e materiali, dotazione a corredo.
Cons
Regolazione solo inclinazione pannello, mancanza di speeker
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N3200ZS Monitor da gaming Full HD
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N3200ZS Monitor da gaming Full HD
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.