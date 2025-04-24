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Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

24M1N3200ZS/01

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Take gaming to the next level

This Philips gaming monitor is a great all-around display for intense, action-packed PC games. Sync technology, 165 Hz and 1 ms deliver smooth gameplay. The virtually frameless display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances the immersive visual experience.

See all benefits

Take gaming to the next level

  • Evnia 3000

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

1ms (MPRT) fast response time for a crisp image and smooth gameplay

1ms (MPRT) fast response time for a crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, directly referring to the time it takes for blurry noise to become clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivering sharper, more precise visuals to enhance the gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling, twitch-sensitive games.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

24/04/2025

Suisse

Suisse

Farben sehr Schön.

Super für den Preis Perfekt!!! Die Fraben sind sehr schön und in Spielen sieht es unglaublich aus für den Preis. +165 Hz +Schöne Farben +Elegant +Displayport -Man könnte im Lieferumfang sagen welche version das Displa port kabel hat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD Gaming-Monitor

Date of Use 2025-03-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD Gaming-Monitor

Date of Use 2025-03-24

05/02/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fijn tweede beeldscherm bij mijn Macbook Air

Fijn tweede beeldscherm bij een laptop, en zeker als games-monitor. Mooi beeld en goed contrast. Ben er blij mee. Bij gewoon computer gebruik is de tekst iets minder van kwaliteit als een Mac beeldscherm, maar zeker geen dealbreaker.

Pros

Mooie films- of games monitor, werkt goed samen als uitgebreid beeldscherm bij Macbook Air

Cons

Tekst is wat minder van kwaliteit (vergeleken met de Macbook)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD-gamemonitor

Date of Use 2024-01-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 24M1N3200ZS Full HD-gamemonitor

Date of Use 2024-01-05

29/12/2023

Italia

Italia

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Buon FHD

[Employee of philipsglobal] Caratteristiche pannello ottime per lavoro d'ufficio e progettazione CAD. Si lavora bene anche in grafica e modellazione 3D. pLe prestazioni sono buone anche per gaming saltuario. La mancanza di speeker e l'impossibilità della regolazione in altezza si risente, però in rapporto al costo ci si adatta; buona la dotazione presente nella confezione. Rapporto Prezzo/Qualità buono.

Pros

Qualità del pannello e materiali, dotazione a corredo.

Cons

Regolazione solo inclinazione pannello, mancanza di speeker

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N3200ZS Monitor da gaming Full HD

Date of Use 2023-11-29

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N3200ZS Monitor da gaming Full HD

Date of Use 2023-11-29

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  6. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  10. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  11. The monitor may look different from the feature images.