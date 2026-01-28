2 year warranty
24M2N3200NF/00
Evnia 3000
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.
The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Maxbite
28/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Bring your games to life!
Out of the box excellence! easy to setup and a quality you'd expect from Philips. Bring your games to life!
Pros
Great colour balance and very responsive
Cons
No USB C cable inncluded
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor
Ocelot4354
29/07/2025
United Kingdom
Excellent Full HD monitor for productivty and gami
I am using it for both coding and 1080p gaming on a VESA mount. Assembly was easy andthe standard screws that came with my VESA arm worked out of the box. The monitor is very light, especially compared to old VGA/DVI screens with LED technology, which is good for a desk-based arm-mounted setup. Both linux (Debian 13) and Windows (11 pro) recognised the screen hooked with the provided display port cable and allowed to set resolution and frequency up to the maximum (1920x1080px @180Hz). Display-port (Linux and Windows) and HDMI connection (Windows) also allowed to initialise HDR correctly, resulting in the maximum video quality being reached with little tinkering.
Pros
Price point, IPS panel, monitor's lightweight, supports VESA mount, plently of I/O options, 144Hz refresh rate
Cons
The bottom bezel is slightly too high and catches a ton of dust.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor
jxta
23/09/2025
Portugal
o producto tem uma boa gama de cores
atendeu todas as minhas necessidades por um preço bom, boa gama de cores para os meus trabalhos, recomendo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Monitor de gaming Full HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Monitor de gaming Full HD
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor's chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.