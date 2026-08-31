180Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This display redraws the screen image up to 180 times per second, significantly faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 180Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.