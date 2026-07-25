2 year warranty
24M2N3200S/01
Evnia 3000
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This display redraws the screen image up to 180 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 180 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which show enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target enemies. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.
The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Reviews
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.