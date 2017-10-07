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  • Main in-use photograph
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  • Front product photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

5200 seriesFull HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

24PFT5231/05

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Compact in size. Big in everything else. Introducing the Philips 5200 Series. With a built-in All-in-One Sound Solution featuring wireless connectivity and powerful sound performance, it will change the way you look at small TVs.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2/C

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you'll want to share

For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you're indulging in your favourite programmes, movies or the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.

Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true to life picture.

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture-processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and colour. Whatever the source, you'll always enjoy razor-sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites and the most vivid, brilliant colours, as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
2
1

07/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks great, works great

Not many white TVs out there & this one rocks. So easy to use, looks great & does everything a good tv should do. Love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

04/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent TV

The TV is a great buy ,picture is very good & sound is excellent its only downside is the remote control. The buttons are quite close together but this would not detract from what an excellent set it is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

14/06/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Could be better.

Speed of instructions from the 'remote control' is not good - too quick and the system can't cope. Also the sound quality is poor, the single 'pod-speaker' lacks hi-fi. I am intending to revert its use to being in conjunction with my PC as a screen, and obtain a higher spec TV.

Pros

The size on screen suits the small room that its in.

Cons

Quality not acceptable for my application.

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-06-14

This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-06-14

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.