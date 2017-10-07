Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
24PFT5231/05
Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Compact in size. Big in everything else. Introducing the Philips 5200 Series. With a built-in All-in-One Sound Solution featuring wireless connectivity and powerful sound performance, it will change the way you look at small TVs.
60 cm (24")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2/C
For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you're indulging in your favourite programmes, movies or the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true to life picture.
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture-processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and colour. Whatever the source, you'll always enjoy razor-sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites and the most vivid, brilliant colours, as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Rozyrara
07/10/2017
United Kingdom
Looks great, works great
Not many white TVs out there & this one rocks. So easy to use, looks great & does everything a good tv should do. Love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Hoffy
04/05/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent TV
The TV is a great buy ,picture is very good & sound is excellent its only downside is the remote control. The buttons are quite close together but this would not detract from what an excellent set it is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
N / A
14/06/2021
United Kingdom
Could be better.
Speed of instructions from the 'remote control' is not good - too quick and the system can't cope. Also the sound quality is poor, the single 'pod-speaker' lacks hi-fi. I am intending to revert its use to being in conjunction with my PC as a screen, and obtain a higher spec TV.
Pros
The size on screen suits the small room that its in.
Cons
Quality not acceptable for my application.
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2020-06-14
This review was made for 5200 series 24PFT5231 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2020-06-14
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.