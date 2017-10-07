Tis is really a first impression, because I have only just got the TV. It looks good, with a thin frame and simple lines, the practical but boxy speaker base might take a little getting used to. The picture seems very good, and the sound is obviously superior to that of most modern sets with small speakers. Remote is all right. A bit cheap, not quite as responsive as I would like, buttons not in the right place. My real gripe is with the programme guide. I have seen much much better ones on cheap TVs and set top boxes. It takes up the whole screen, meaning you can't continue to watch at the same time, yet the information is very limited and tedious to navigate. Why can't manufacturers get this right? Picture in the corner, transparent display, choice of information, proper channel list etc, it's all been done properly by others. This is just bad design. Perhaps they will try again and do an update? Probably not.