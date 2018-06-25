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All series

5200 series Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Discontinued

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5200 seriesFull HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

24PFT5231/05

5200 series Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Discontinued

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Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

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Philips Smart TV App

Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 000.002.300.000
  • PDF file, 545.4 kB
  • 25 June 2018

End Users Licence Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.5 kB
  • 15 August 2019

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 24 February 2023

Product Information Sheet

  • PDF file, 127.6 kB
  • 8 March 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

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