Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
24PHS4304/12
LED TV
Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it's binge-worthy shows while you cook or movies while you're on the treadmill.
60 cm (24")
200 Picture Performance Index
LED TV
Pixel Plus HD
4.1
of 5
20
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Harryanny
31/07/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Product voldoet prima
TV voldoet volledig aan onze verwachtingen. Goed duidelijk beeld, eenvoudig te bedienen.
Pros
Zie omschrijving
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV
Date of Use 2020-03-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV
Date of Use 2020-03-31
Fred6112
03/07/2019
Nederland
Goed
goede tv voor een mooie prijs. Handig formaat voor in de caravan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV
Troll 85
01/01/2020
Deutschland
Einfach in der Ersteinrichtung zu bedienen
Das Gerät ist einfach in der Handhabung, Senderliste war ruck zuck eingestellt, hat richtig Spaß gemacht, das Bild ist gestochen scharf, toll für Naturaufnahmen
Pros
einfache Handhabung, tolles Bild, genügend Anschlüsse vorhanden
Cons
kein Netzschalter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED TV
Date of Use 2019-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED TV
Date of Use 2019-12-01
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.