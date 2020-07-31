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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
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  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4300 seriesLED TV

24PHS4304/12

4.1

| (20) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

LED TV

Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it's binge-worthy shows while you cook or movies while you're on the treadmill.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

with Pixel Plus HD

LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • 200 Picture Performance Index

  • LED TV

  • Pixel Plus HD

Clear audio from full-range speakers.

Easy to move. Concealed rear stand with small footprint.

Crisp dialogue. Lively effects.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

20

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

3
2

31/07/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Product voldoet prima

TV voldoet volledig aan onze verwachtingen. Goed duidelijk beeld, eenvoudig te bedienen.

Pros

Zie omschrijving

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV

Date of Use 2020-03-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV

Date of Use 2020-03-31

03/07/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Goed

goede tv voor een mooie prijs. Handig formaat voor in de caravan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED-TV

01/01/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Einfach in der Ersteinrichtung zu bedienen

Das Gerät ist einfach in der Handhabung, Senderliste war ruck zuck eingestellt, hat richtig Spaß gemacht, das Bild ist gestochen scharf, toll für Naturaufnahmen

Pros

einfache Handhabung, tolles Bild, genügend Anschlüsse vorhanden

Cons

kein Netzschalter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED TV

Date of Use 2019-12-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4304 LED TV

Date of Use 2019-12-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  5. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.