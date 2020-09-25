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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
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  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4300 seriesLED TV

24PHS4354/12

3.9

| (9) Reviews

LED TV

Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it's binge-worthy shows while you cook or movies while you're on the treadmill.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

with Pixel Plus HD

LED TV

  • 60 cm (24")

  • 200 Picture Performance Index

  • LED TV

  • Pixel Plus HD

Clear audio from full-range speakers.

Easy to move. Concealed rear stand with small footprint.

Crisp dialogue. Lively effects.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

9

Reviews

3

25/09/2020

Italia

Italia

Bello Unica pecca non si collega al Wii-Fi

Il modello e belle poi bianco ancore di più. La pecca e il non collegarsi a intrrnet

Pros

Bello piccolo si posiziona bene in qualsiasi posto.

Cons

Non si collega ad internet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 TV LED

Date of Use 2020-08-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 TV LED

Date of Use 2020-08-25

05/09/2020

España

España

La tele es perfecta para la habitación

Compre esta tele Philips de 24” para el dormitorio y tiene una buena calidad de imagen y sonido. Mejor de lo que esperaba. Dispone de todas las funciones necesarias. Sobre todo me gusta el color blanco de la misma, sale fuera del clásico negro de la mayoría de televisores. No me gusta que no contenga manual en la caja. Aunque te lo puedes descargar en PDF.

Pros

Tamaño, color, calidad de imagen y sonido.

Cons

Que no contenga manual

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 Televisor LED

Date of Use 2020-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 Televisor LED

Date of Use 2020-08-05

02/08/2020

België

België

Verified buyer

Prachtig Toestel

Mooi uiterlijk. Prachtig beeld. Vlotte bediening van het toestel.

Pros

Alleen pluspunten

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 LED-TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 LED-TV

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  5. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.