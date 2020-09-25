Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
24PHS4354/12
LED TV
Small is still perfect with the LED TV that delivers in tight spaces. Pixel Plus HD keeps the picture crisp, and sound is clear. Whether it's binge-worthy shows while you cook or movies while you're on the treadmill.
60 cm (24")
200 Picture Performance Index
LED TV
Pixel Plus HD
3.9
of 5
9
Reviews
Brigante-71
25/09/2020
Italia
Bello Unica pecca non si collega al Wii-Fi
Il modello e belle poi bianco ancore di più. La pecca e il non collegarsi a intrrnet
Pros
Bello piccolo si posiziona bene in qualsiasi posto.
Cons
Non si collega ad internet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 TV LED
Date of Use 2020-08-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 TV LED
Date of Use 2020-08-25
JLI63
05/09/2020
España
La tele es perfecta para la habitación
Compre esta tele Philips de 24” para el dormitorio y tiene una buena calidad de imagen y sonido. Mejor de lo que esperaba. Dispone de todas las funciones necesarias. Sobre todo me gusta el color blanco de la misma, sale fuera del clásico negro de la mayoría de televisores. No me gusta que no contenga manual en la caja. Aunque te lo puedes descargar en PDF.
Pros
Tamaño, color, calidad de imagen y sonido.
Cons
Que no contenga manual
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 Televisor LED
Date of Use 2020-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 Televisor LED
Date of Use 2020-08-05
Jorita
02/08/2020
België
Verified buyer
Prachtig Toestel
Mooi uiterlijk. Prachtig beeld. Vlotte bediening van het toestel.
Pros
Alleen pluspunten
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 LED-TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4300 series 24PHS4354 LED-TV
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.