2 year warranty
25M2N3200W/01
Evnia 3000
25 (24.5"/62.2 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
While playing the most intense, engaging and action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate creates an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. 240 Hz give superior motion and clarity to the visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games. With the Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in the game.
The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BadRusMan
28/10/2023
United Kingdom
Great budget gaming monitor!
Fast VA panel with 240hz. My model was able to be oc'ed to 245hz without frameskipping. No problem with bad ghosting (for VA - it is a great result) during gaming or scrolling.
Pros
Fast VA, Headphone holder, not perfect but good contrast and colors out of the box, can be enhanced with some tweaking.
Cons
No saturation option to change in the monitor's menu. No option to move or choose a form of the crosshair in the monitor's menu (default form is too big and closes too many picture)..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 25M2N3200W Full HD gaming monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 25M2N3200W Full HD gaming monitor
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.