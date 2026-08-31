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Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

25M2N5200P/00

Your gaming experience to the utmost

A gaming monitor that has the best of both worlds. With SmartContrast, along with the combination of AMD FreeSync Premium technology and a 280 Hz refresh rate, this product promises fluid and lag-free gaming without compromising on imaging.

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Your gaming experience to the utmost

  • Evnia 5000

  • 25 (24.5"/62.2 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

Trail-blazing 280Hz refresh rate for the smoothest gameplay

Trail-blazing 280Hz refresh rate for the smoothest gameplay

The Philips Evnia 280 Hz display takes your gaming experience to new dimensions. Low input lag combined with variable refresh rate technology gives you an immersive gaming advantage. Plus, our high-resolution, wide-viewing-angle panel provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed colour accuracy. Focus on what matters: the adjustable stand gives you the comfort you deserve, while flicker-free technology makes viewing easier, so you can continue gaming without worrying about your health.

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your devices and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving gameplay in twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for those who play fast-paced, competitive games.

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Smart MBR adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable changes in brightness.

  6. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  8. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  10. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  11. Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  12. The monitor may look different from feature images.