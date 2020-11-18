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Full HD Curved LCD monitor

271E1CA/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews

Simply immersive

The 27" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage game mode optimised for gamers

The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2
1

18/11/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

HD Curved Display

Sehr Zufrieden Sieht Super Toll aus Tolle Grafik Empfehle ich weiter

Pros

+++

Cons

---

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-10-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2020-10-18

25/11/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

ja,aber aktuell gehen die Lautsprecher nicht,

die ersten Monate 2war ich sehr zufrieden, aktuell funktionieren die Gerätelautsprecher nicht

Cons

Lautsprecher defekt???

This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2022-05-25

This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2022-05-25

06/12/2021

France

France

Verified buyer

Belle image et pas trop encombrant

Belle image avec un éclairage homogène à l’œil qui n'a pas à rougir de sa coopération avec un iMac et son écran Retina. Les écrans courbes nécessitent un bon placement, surtout en hauteur... dommage que le pied soit trop court. J'aurais ausi bien aimé une seconde prise HDMI.

Pros

Qualité d'image et prix

Cons

Pied trop court et une seule prise HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1CA Moniteur LCD incurvé Full HD

Date of Use 2020-12-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271E1CA Moniteur LCD incurvé Full HD

Date of Use 2020-12-06

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.