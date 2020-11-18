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Now 15% discount on all TV's
271E1CA/00
Simply immersive
The 27" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts the display with the fastest response time and high colour, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real-time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode that enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customised settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Miro S
18/11/2020
Deutschland
HD Curved Display
Sehr Zufrieden Sieht Super Toll aus Tolle Grafik Empfehle ich weiter
Pros
+++
Cons
---
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-18
Qinni
25/11/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
ja,aber aktuell gehen die Lautsprecher nicht,
die ersten Monate 2war ich sehr zufrieden, aktuell funktionieren die Gerätelautsprecher nicht
Cons
Lautsprecher defekt???
This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2022-05-25
This review was made for 271E1CA Geschwungener Full-HD LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2022-05-25
Téléretraité 31
06/12/2021
France
Verified buyer
Belle image et pas trop encombrant
Belle image avec un éclairage homogène à l’œil qui n'a pas à rougir de sa coopération avec un iMac et son écran Retina. Les écrans courbes nécessitent un bon placement, surtout en hauteur... dommage que le pied soit trop court. J'aurais ausi bien aimé une seconde prise HDMI.
Pros
Qualité d'image et prix
Cons
Pied trop court et une seule prise HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1CA Moniteur LCD incurvé Full HD
Date of Use 2020-12-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 271E1CA Moniteur LCD incurvé Full HD
Date of Use 2020-12-06
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.