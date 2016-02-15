2 year warranty
Discontinued
272G5DYEB/00
G Line
144 Hz
27" (68.6 cm)
NVIDIA G-SYNC™ is ground-breaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. G-SYNC™'s revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronising display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimising display stutter and input lag. The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper and gameplay is super-smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4 x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemies' movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
SmartResponse is an exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and films, which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lordzytech
15/02/2016
United Kingdom
Wow! Value for money and great visual experience
I am partially sighted and even I can see the difference in the Colour depth and clarity of this monitor. I would seriously recommend this monitor to anyone plays games or watches films on their computers. Being partially sighted the MHz speed is a big thing when playing games. TV's? don't use them for playing games quality is non existent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™
markyb
04/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
value for money
Obviously this is not the most expensive monitor, but the performance for gaming has not let me down, colours sharp and because of refresh rate the picture quality has been what i expected. Overall thumbs up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Portillox2
28/06/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
een uitstekend multifunctioneel monitor
het beeld is prachtig (G-SYNC werkt geweldig met de GTX980), de flexibiliteit om het scherm te draaien en de hoogte te stellen is zeer soepel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD-monitor met NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 272G5DYEB LCD-monitor met NVIDIA G-SYNC™
Please ensure your PC OS is Windows 7 or higher and your Graphic card is NVidia GeForce GTX650 Ti Boost CPU or higher and updated with the latest driver.
G-Sync mode, ULMB mode and 3D vision mode exist independently at the same time. If one of the modes is enabled, the other two modes have to be disabled.
ULMB is enabled only at 85 Hz, 100 Hz and 120 Hz. 3D vision is enabled only at 100 Hz and 120 Hz.
NVIDIA Graphics and DisplayPort connection required for G-SYNC™ capability. Please refer to www.geforce.com/g-sync for more information.
For any questions related to 144 Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
Copyright 2014 NVIDIA Corporation. NVIDIA, NVIDIA G-SYNC and 3D Vision are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries.
BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS software Copyright 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by WB Games Montreal and Splash Damage. BATMAN and all characters, their distinctive likenesses and related elements are trademarks of DC Comics Copyright 2013. All Rights Reserved.
WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ and Copyright Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s13)